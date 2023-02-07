Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Setup Will Boast Hasselblad Branding

Advertisement

We have been getting a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated, Oppo Find X6 Pro for many months. Recently, a new leak has surfaced online revealing the rear camera design of the upcoming handset. Let me tell you that this design was initially hinted at in a previous report, and now, the latest leak confirms the Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera module on the rear.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Setup Will Come With Three Sensors

The leak actually came from a reliable tipster who shared an image unveiling the rear camera module lens frame. It is quite clear from the image, there are three image sensors with two cameras on the top half and a lone camera on the bottom. The point notable here is that the frame lens also features the Hasselblad branding, which will continue Oppo’s partnership with the camera lens maker. So, the camera expert is expected to offer deep optimization for its image output this time.

Reports claim that the glass version of the Find X6 Pro will measure around 9.2mm in thickness. Furthermore, the primary camera on the rear of the smartphone will be a Sony IMX890 sensor, which is a 50-megapixel camera, and it also has a 1/1.56 inch size Sony periscope lens. For those people who don’t know, the Find X6 series is the company’s next-generation series of flagship smartphones that are expected to feature the latest flagship chips like Dimensity 9200 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The front of the handset is also tipped to sport a 6.74-inch OLED display that has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 2K resolution.

Under the hood, there will be a large 5,000mAh battery pack that will likely power this device. Moreover, it could also support up to 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Based on the recent leak, it appears that the Oppo Find X6 series launch is not too far away. However, there had been no words regarding its announcement yet. So, stay tuned around for more updates.

