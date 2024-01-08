Oppo Find X7 Ultra Goes Official: Check Out Its Specs!

Chinese smartphone maker, OPPO recently launched the highly anticipated OPPO Find X7 Ultra. It is tipped to be the ultimate camera phone in the smartphone market. The smartphone comes with advanced camera hardware breakthroughs, OPPO’s HyperTone camera system, and computational photography in a very trendy and sleek design. Let’s discuss it in detail.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra: Design & Display

The newly launched Oppo phone looks quite similar to the Find X7. It features a large circular camera module on the back with four cutouts and a Hasselblad branding. The frame of the handset is made out of metal with the volume rocker and power button placed on the right side. On the contrary, there is a three-stage alert slider on the left. The highly anticipated Find X7 Ultra brags a refined two-tone design. It comes in three color options: Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black with a premium vegan leather finish.

The smartphone comes with a dynamic 6.82-inch QHD+ curved screen with LTPO technology. It will provide smooth visuals and quality, reaching up to 1600 nits outdoors. In addition to that, the handset boasts a 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. It will come with a ProXDR technology that enhances dynamic range. It will be making its HDR photos stand out. Last, but not least, there is a centered punch-hole holding the front camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Camera Specs

The most promising feature of Find X7 Ultra is the HyperTone Camera System. It comes with a Quad Main Camera setup with a HyperTone Image Engine. The camera setup of the handset includes four 50MP cameras with large sensors, featuring two periscope zoom cameras. These zoom cameras will address the gap between optical focal lengths. On the other hand, there will be a primary camera, with a second-gen Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor, offering detailed stills with a custom f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS. The ultra-wide camera, backed by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, is best in macro photography and expansive scenery.

The Oppo handset also features unique dual periscope cameras. There is a 3x periscope zoom camera that boasts a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. It also enables creative freedom with a near-focus distance of 25cm. Moreover, there is also a 6x periscope telephoto camera, equipped with a large 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor. It is known for capturing ample detail for both landscape shots and telemacro photography. The four key camera breakthroughs include:

HyperTone Image Engine Uninterrupted Zoom Hasselblad Portrait Mode Hasselblad Master Mode

Specs

Under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the smartphone. It offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. There is a large 5000mAh battery to keep its lights on. Find X7 Ultra guarantees a full day of usage, complemented by the fast 100W SUPERVOOC charging. It runs Android 14-based ColorOS 14 custom skin onboard.

Pricing & Availability

The Find X7 Ultra comes in three different configurations. The model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage has a price tag of 5,999 Yuan ($845). The other one with 16 GB RAM + 256 GB comes at 6,499 Yuan ($915). Last but not least, the variant with 16 GB RAM + 512 GB is priced at 6,999 Yuan ($985). Bookings are currently open in China. Moreover, the device will be available for purchase starting January 12th.