Oppo to Launch new Generative AI features for Reno 11 series

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently announced the setting up of the Oppo AI Center to boost its AI capabilities. The company also announced that last year’s Reno 11 series will get generative AI features in the second quarter of 2024. Moreover, the company wants to “explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features that will enable OPPO to bring users the latest experiences at the forefront of AI.”

However, the company confirmed that the Reno 11 series will get the AI Eraser, however, it didn’t share the complete list of generative AI features the series will be receiving. Oppo also confirmed that the generative AI features will be launched for the Reno 11 smartphones worldwide and won’t be exclusive to the Chinese market.

While commenting on the announcement, the Chief Product Officer of Oppo, Pete Lau, said,

“Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI smartphones, the mobile phone industry and the user experience will witness revolutionary changes. OPPO is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI smartphones.”

The Reno11 series comprises three smartphones: Reno11, Reno11 Pro, and Reno11 F. Moreover, it’s not clear if Oppo plans to expand the lineup or launch the Reno 12 series next.