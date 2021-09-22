OPPO is considered one of the leading smartphone brands across the world. Because of its variety of smartphones, it is loved by many. The company offers affordable phones with many amazing features. One of the key features is the camera. No doubt, it provides smartphones with amazing camera capabilities. So, in this article, I have come up with the 5 best OPPO mobiles that are under PKR 30000. We reviewed all these smartphones by ourselves. Also, these are available in the market. If you are interested in buying an affordable OPPO phone, you should surely check our top picks.

5 Best OPPO Mobiles under PKR 30000 in Pakistan

OPPO A31

Earlier this year, the phone has launched OPPO A31 with a triple camera setup. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera. On the back, there is a triple camera setup. The back camera setup includes a 12MP main shooter, 2MP portrait shooter and a 2MP macro snapper.

Moreover, the phone has come with the Android 9 Pie with OPPO’s custom ColorOS 6.1 on top. The phone has come with a powerful battery of 4,230 mAh. Other key specs include a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and an FM radio receiver.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

6.5-inch IPS LCD Dimensions: 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone costs PKR 29,999.

OPPO A54

One of the most powerful smartphones on the list is OPPO A54. The phone has a 6.51″ HD+ screen and a triple camera module on the backside with the specifications of a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP lens.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC along with a RAM of 4GB and 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the phone has a powerful 5000mAh strong battery which supports a quick charging of up to 18W. Further specifications include the IPX4 water resistance and ColorOS 7.2 custom skin running on Android 11.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

6.51-inch Punch hole Screen Dimensions: 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm

Price:

When launched, the phone was available at the price of PKR 31,999. But now the company has reduced the price of this phone. The phone now costs PKR 28,999.

OPPO A53

OPPO has launched A53 last year. But because of its amazing features, I consider including it in the list of Best OPPO Mobiles under PKR 30000. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen (1 600×720 pixel) with a 90Hz refresh rate and the aspect ratio is 20:9. It comes with the Snapdragon 460 SoC, along with 4 GB of RAM. The Oppo A53 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2.

Moreover, It packs a battery of 5000 mAh with 18W charging support. The phone connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3,5 mm audio jack, and USB Type C for charging and transfer of data.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

6.5-inch IPS LCD Dimensions: 163.9×75.1×8.4mm

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone costs PKR 27,999.

OPPO A15s

The A15s has a bigger 6.52 Inches screen to provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. It has a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor inside that will make it more powerful to use. It has an Helio P35 chipset.

Additionally, the phone has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. Moreover, the phone has come with a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 13 MP main camera and a pair of 2MP cameras. At the front, there is a 5 MP selfie camera for capturing photos and movies of your loved ones. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to detect any unauthorized person.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

6.52-inch IPS LCD Dimensions: 164.×75.4×7.9mm

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone costs PKR 25,999.

OPPO A16

OPPO A16 has a good display of 6.52″ IPS LCD with low contrast, 720P resolution, and 269 PPI pixel density. It has a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is long-lasting. The phone offers a single charge for 21 hours of streaming and heavy usage. There is no fast charge support, however, the phones are geared to charge properly overnight, which slows down battery degradation.

Additionally, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is available in a single version of 3GB+32GB. On the software side, the phone runs based on Android 11.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

6.52-inch IPS LCD Dimensions: 163.8×75.6×8.4mm

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone costs PKR 23,999.

