Over 16000 Complaints Lodged Against Telcos in December – PTA

The latest official data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) showed that the national telecom regulator received 16,053 consumer complaints. The complaints were lodged against different telecom operators and cellular operators in December 2023. Furthermore, the report says that 15,974 (99.5 percent) were resolved out of the total complaints.

Cellular mobile subscribers form a significant part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Thus, the maximum number of complaints came from this particular segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs in the previous month stood at 15,583, out of which 15,519 (99.6 percent) were addressed.

The official data shows that the largest telecom network in Pakistan, Jazz, received 6,755, of which 6,744 (99.8 percent) were resolved.

Simultaneously, 4,273 complaints were received against Zong, of which 4,261 (99.7 percent) were resolved.

On the other hand, 2,698 complaints were lodged against Telenor, out of which 2,682 (99.4 percent) were addressed.

A total of 1,835 complaints were lodged against Ufone, of which 1,811 (98.7 percent) were addressed.

The PTA also received 153 complaints against basic telephony, of which 146 were resolved during December with a resolution rate of 95.4 percent.

Furthermore, a total of 295 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 288 (97.6 percent) were resolved.

