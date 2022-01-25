Pakistan all set to Exhibit at Leap Riyadh Technology Event

Pakistan’s IT delegates are all set to represent its ever-growing technology sector at the LEAP Riyadh technology event. The event is going to take place from 1st to 3rd February 2022.

LEAP is a global event that is designed for connecting pioneers and disruptors with businesses and government leaders. The event is going to take place from 1st to 3rd February 2022. The event will provide an innovative ecosystem and will be attended by government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, and more to learn about the technologies of the future.

Pakistan’s IT Delegation ready to Participate at LEAP Riyadh Technology Event

Pakistan will set up two pavilions including 24 companies at LEAP Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Ministry of IT & Telecom, and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

24 companies represent the biggest number of companies that the Pakistan IT sector is going to represent a global platform. This shows the growing IT sector and reforms from the government sector in order to help the startups and companies associated with this sector to grow.

“LEAP Riyadh is a stellar opportunity for Pakistan’s Tech companies to increase their export and establish connections in the Middle East market.”

This is the biggest number of companies Pakistan’s IT industry has ever represented at a global platform as of yet, showcasing a diverse range of large enterprises to mid-sized companies and startups. This is aligned with the strategic objective of [email protected] and PSEB to promote Pakistan as the “Tech Destination Pakistan” while TDAP plays its pivotal role in facilitating the businesses from Pakistan.

Also Read: The Website of Pakistan Expo Centres is Now Live