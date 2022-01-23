The Website of Pakistan Expo Centres is Now Live

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 23, 2022
Pakistan Expo Centres website

The website of Pakistan Expo Centres is now live. Pakistan Information Technology Board (PITB) has developed the website. The website highlights the versatility and potential of the listed venues, it also offers guidelines for event planners and organizers. PITB announced this through its social media accounts.

The Website of Pakistan Expo Centres is Now Live

See Also: PITB Launches E-Abiana System to Facilitate the farmers

Pakistan Expo Centres Private Limited is a corporate entity with the shareholdings of the Federal Government and Provincial Governments of Pakistan. The mandate of the company is to develop and manage Expo Centres in major cities of Pakistan with the objective to promote various sectors of the economy through trade exhibitions, consumer fairs and conferences.

Expo Centre Lahore was the first project of the Company, which is successfully doing its operations since 2010 and now the company is engaged in the development of another Expo Centre at Peshawar whereas the working for Expo Centre for Quetta has also been started.

The website contains all the necessary information. The graphics and colour scheme is also very pleasing. If you want to visit the website, please click ExpoPakistan

Check Also: PITB Issues Warning Regarding Fake Accounts Offering Employment Opportunities

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 23, 2022
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×