The website of Pakistan Expo Centres is now live. Pakistan Information Technology Board (PITB) has developed the website. The website highlights the versatility and potential of the listed venues, it also offers guidelines for event planners and organizers. PITB announced this through its social media accounts.

The website of Pakistan Expo Centres, developed by PITB, is now live. While the website highlights the versatility and potential of the listed venues, it also offers guidelines for event planners and organizers. For virtual tour visit: https://t.co/sMijegai48 pic.twitter.com/HpvEcsRA0I — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) January 22, 2022

Pakistan Expo Centres Private Limited is a corporate entity with the shareholdings of the Federal Government and Provincial Governments of Pakistan. The mandate of the company is to develop and manage Expo Centres in major cities of Pakistan with the objective to promote various sectors of the economy through trade exhibitions, consumer fairs and conferences.

Expo Centre Lahore was the first project of the Company, which is successfully doing its operations since 2010 and now the company is engaged in the development of another Expo Centre at Peshawar whereas the working for Expo Centre for Quetta has also been started.

The website contains all the necessary information. The graphics and colour scheme is also very pleasing. If you want to visit the website, please click ExpoPakistan

