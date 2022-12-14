Pakistan Exports 120,000 Locally Manufactured Mobile Phones

The export ceremony of locally manufactured mobile phones by PTA Authorization holder: Inovi Telecom was held at PTA headquarters today. The ceremony was held to mark Inovi Telecom’s achievement of exporting one hundred and twenty thousand (120,000) “Manufactured in Pakistan” mobile phones of SEGO brand to United Arab Emirates for African markets.

The ceremony was attended by Member (Finance) PTA, Mr. Muhammad Naveed; Member (Compliance & Enforcement) PTA, Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar and senior officers of PTA. CEO Inovi Telecom, Mr. Zeeshan Mian Noor was also in attendance.



Inovi Telecom is the first company to export locally manufactured mobile phones of a large quantity outside Pakistan. CEO Inovi Telecom thanked and appreciated PTA for the active support and taking measures to help bolster the mobile industry. Moreover, both PTA Members also extended their continued support for the development of a mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in Pakistan.

Inovi Telecom Pvt. Ltd was issued Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorization on 9th April, 2021 in accordance with the PTA mobile device manufacturing regulation 2021.

