Pakistan To localize SIM Card Production for Cybersecurity

According to the latest reports, Pakistan is intending to produce SIM cards and smart cards on its own. The major goal behind this is to secure the country from cyberattacks and boost digital transformation. No doubt, Localizing SIM Card Production will have a significant impact on the economic growth of the country. Together with that Pakistan will be secured from cyberattacks. So, it seems a good decision indeed.

PTA Encourages To Localize SIM Card Production In Pakistan

The question that may arise in your mind is how will the localization of SIM Card Production affect the economic growth of the country? So, let me tell you that the domestic fabrication of SIM cards assists the economy by lowering imports, producing more job opportunities, tax revenue, and foreign exchange savings. These all factors play an important role in boosting the growth of the country’s economy.

In a report, Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has recently encouraged the use and compliance of SIM card manufacturing in the telecom sector. Together with that, the local manufacturing industry is also shown as an important driver of long-term economic progress in that report.

We all know that new forms of SIM cards, such as eSIMs, soft SIMs, and iSIMs, have been developed as alternatives for classic physical SIM cards as technology progresses. So, what the Local physical SIM producers can do? They can set up eSIM management platforms and provide eSIM goods in order to cell carriers via “platform as a service.”

This move is a significant step toward the government’s aim of digital transformation. There is no doubt in it that this step will play an important role in the development of a supportive environment for digital services. As millions of SIM cards are currently imported, the move will result in significant economic gains as well as chances for research and development.

