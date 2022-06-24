Pakistani edtech start-up raises $500,000 from its seed round

A Pakistani edtech start-up, announced that it had raised $500,000 in its seed round. Pakistan’s House of Habib led the investment round, which included other global institutional and angel investors.

Out-Class, the ‘Netflix for students‘ launched in 2021 by a LUMS alumna and two Harvard alumni, aims to become an equalizer for education. According to the company, it already serves over 10,000 students through bite-sized courses.

It also stated that the new funds will be used to expand its course offerings, improve teacher quality, and build new personalization and adaptive features into its platform.

“The Out-Class team’s vision of making high-quality content accessible to students through an innovative, world-class platform inspired us,” said Hamza Habib, Non-Executive Director at House of Habib.

Out-Class CEO Aiman Bashir stated, “We began by offering students crash courses to prepare them for high-stakes exams at one-fourth the price of tuition academies.” But this is only the beginning.

“We feel huge responsibility in our role of contributing to Pakistan’s educational landscape and recognize that much work remains to be done,” said co-founder Oosman Bashir. The educationalist went on to say that the startup was looking for investors who understood the market.

This Pakistani edtech start-up multimodal content is created in-house, and its teaching style is informed by the most recent research on learning neuroscience. Out-Class uses cutting-edge tools on its world-class platform to put students in control of their learning. It aspires to be an educational equalizer.