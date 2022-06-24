Is Netflix cheaper plan with ads a Good Idea?

Netflix is one of the most famous video streaming platform. Just a few days back, rumors started circulating that the video streaming company is going to introduce a cheaper tier of ads. Since then we are extremely curious to know the details of them. Some of the people were of the opinion that this is just a rumors, till Ted Sarandos, co-CEO Netflix, confirmed that this was his idea and it will soon become a reality. Netflix cheaper plan with ads is a perfect idea to cater those people who cannot afford high end ads.

While confirming the rumors, Netflix CEO said

“We are adding an ad tier, but we are not adding ads to the service at this time. “We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.'”

Netflix cheaper plan with ads- A major boost to Video Streaming platform

Previously Reed Hatstings revealed the same idea to one of the investor. He was of the opinion that letting consumers opt for lower price is good idea since it will give chance to everyone. Though he didn’t know how the plan will look like but he believed that a cheaper plan and some changes to existing plan are needed.

Reed Hastings said the same thing when he spoke to investors in April. Hastings said that allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price is a good idea. Hastings didn’t know what the plan would look like or if it would affect the rest of the service. It will be an additional, cheaper plan and not a modification of the existing plan.

I believe that this is a good idea since most of the people who were not able to avail the services would be able to do it but it needs patience to avail the services with ads after few minutes.

Right now main details are missing. For example, the cost of new tier and overall functionalities and its launch date. Time will reveal the answer of all these question. So, lets wait and watch.

Also Read: Netflix is Turning ‘Squid Game’ into a real life Game with $4.56 Million Prize