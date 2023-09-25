Pakistani Government Kicks Off 5G Spectrum Auction Preparations

According to sources, the 5G spectrum auction might take place as early as August 2024, and it is anticipated that the government would bring in millions of dollars from the sale of this spectrum. Sources claim that mobile companies are now utilizing approximately 367 MHz of spectrum, but with the upcoming spectrum auction, this volume will climb to over 600 MHz.

The Ministry of Information Technology has begun making arrangements for the launch of 5G services and has given orders to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other ministries involved in this endeavor.

It was discussed earlier that the much-anticipated introduction of the 5G spectrum in Pakistan over the next ten months is almost impossible, as local cell carriers are reportedly not ready to obtain 5G licenses due to economic uncertainty.

In a recent announcement, Dr Umar Saif, the Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, revealed that Pakistan is set to launch 5G services within a span of 10 months. Dr Saif expressed his optimism about the country’s progress in the field of telecommunications, highlighting the imminent arrival of this advanced technology.

The introduction of 5G services is expected to revolutionize the way Pakistanis connect and communicate, offering faster speeds and enhanced connectivity. With this development, Pakistan is poised to join the ranks of nations at the forefront of technological innovation.

The significant conversation that took place the week before between Saif and Maj. Gen. (R) Hafeezur Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), resulted in this new development. The conversations delved deep into complex issues pertaining to spectrum distribution, the next auction for 5G technology, and telecommunications in general.

However, sources in the telecom sector claim that the local mobile carriers are not prepared to purchase 5G licenses because of the ongoing depreciation of the rupee in relation to the US dollar and the absence of infrastructure necessary to enable 5G spectrum in the nation.

