Forget 5G! India & USA Join Hands To Develop 6G
A few months back, India took its first step towards the 6G development with the formation of the Bharat 6G Alliance. The basic goal of this firm is to do research studies on 6G, conduct tests, develop new technologies, and certify and manufacture things that are necessary for the growth of 6G. According to the latest reports, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Bharat 6G Alliance, and the Next G Alliance of the USA (United States of America) have recently signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to work together to develop 6G technology. It is no doubt a very crucial step for both countries to aggravate the public-private partnerships and build stronger relationships between the vendors and the telecom operators.
India & USA Signed MoU To Develop 6G
According to the statement given by the PM’s office, a leading Open RAN (Radio Access Network) manufacturer will conduct a 5G O-RAN pilot with a top Indian telecom operator before deploying the technology on a commercial scale. It will allow the vendor and the Indian telecom operator to understand the technology better. Moreover, it will set them to serve their customers in a more meaningful manner.
With the ongoing 6G studies and research, both countries are cooperating to work on developing new tech. It would be a boost to the ecosystem and will enable the economies to flourish. It would not be wrong to say that India is growing at a fast pace when it comes to technology. Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has already developed 5G solutions that can even be exported to countries such as the US. Moreover, they can be exported to other developing nations that rely too much on European vendors who usually charge high money for their equipment and solutions.
BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is also on its way to bringing 4G networks to customers throughout India. Moreover, its solution has also been in the eyes of other nations that are looking to embark on cost-effective 4G networks.
