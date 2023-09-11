Forget 5G! India & USA Join Hands To Develop 6G

With the ongoing 6G studies and research, both countries are cooperating to work on developing new tech. It would be a boost to the ecosystem and will enable the economies to flourish. It would not be wrong to say that India is growing at a fast pace when it comes to technology. Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has already developed 5G solutions that can even be exported to countries such as the US. Moreover, they can be exported to other developing nations that rely too much on European vendors who usually charge high money for their equipment and solutions.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is also on its way to bringing 4G networks to customers throughout India. Moreover, its solution has also been in the eyes of other nations that are looking to embark on cost-effective 4G networks.

