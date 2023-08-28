Pakistani Health Tech Startups Have a Chance to Secure $100k Funding – Here’s how?

There is a chance for Pakistani health tech startups to secure huge capital funding if they manage to create any AI-based solution aimed at improving the livelihood of children. The UNICEF (United Nations Children Emergency Fund) Venture Fund is seeking to invest in Open Source frontier technology solutions that have the capacity to create positive change in the health, nutrition, and mental health of children.

The program is ready to contribute around US$100K as equity-free funding for new, for-profit health tech start-ups that can assist in improving the lives of children.

You can apply for the program by clicking on this link. It is pertinent to mention here that the last date to apply for the program is 20 October 2023.

Which Health Tech Startups can Apply for the Program?

According to UNICEF, any health tech startup that is using cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science (DS), drones, blockchain, or extended reality (XR), is eligible to apply. UNICEF is particularly looking for companies registered in any of UNICEF’s program countries that have exceptional working prototypes and a sheer commitment to Open Source licensing.

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected children’s health, nutrition, and mental well-being. It has also highlighted existing disparities in healthcare access, particularly in lower- and middle-income nations. A child’s birthplace, gender, and socio-economic background significantly determine their health outcomes. Challenges like distance, cost, trust issues, and inadequate medical resources hinder quality care.

