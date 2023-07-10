Pakistan’s Tekken 7 Team Shocks South Korea at Nations Cup

Good news for all fellow countrymen as the Pakistani team secured the first position in the Tekken 7 Gamers8 Nations Cup. The event was hosted by Saudi Esports Federation in Riyadh. Pakistani team led by the famous Arsalan Ash beat the UK in the semi-final and faced the mighty South Korean team in the final. Many gaming enthusiasts termed the final as a clash of titans. The two most dominant teams played their hearts out but in the end, Pakistan emerged as the winner and got the cash prize of $500,000.

Moreover, the victory enabled Pakistan to continue its winning streak (6-0) against its counterpart. There was a total of 5 rounds in the grand finale and the Pakistani team won it by a 3-2 margin.

The event brought together a total of 16 national teams from around the world. The participant teams clashed with each other over the course of four days, from July 6th to 9th. The tournament provided gamers with the opportunity to choose from a diverse collection of more than 50 Tekken characters., it is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani team was comprised of Arsalan Ash (Arsalan Siddique), Imran Khan, and Atif Butt.

After winning the tournament, one of the Pakistani team members Imran Khan said,

Alhamdulillah, I am feeling very blessed, very good. Saudi people are very amazing. I don’t know how we won but I think it’s because of our mothers’ prayers that were behind us, that’s why we won.

