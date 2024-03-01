Paklaunch Unconference To Take Place in Riyadh on March 3

Paklaunch is a global platform dedicated to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship within the Pakistani startup ecosystem. The highly-anticipated Paklaunch Unconference event is set to take place in Riyadh at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on March 3rd, 2024. It will be an exclusive gathering that aims to bring together the best of Pakistani startups. Moreover, it is the best opportunity for all the brilliant minds in the investment world who want to redefine the concept of traditional investment conferences. The top 50 Pakistani entrepreneurs will attend the event. They are especially flying in for this occasion as it is a unique opportunity for them to connect with global investors.

Paklaunch Unconference 2024 Aims To Bridge Pakistani Startups With Global Investors

The good part about this conference is that every attendee of this event will be a participant. There will be no spectators. It is no doubt an immersive approach that aims to provide meaningful interactions and the fostering of real connections. You can find the highest density of Pakistani tech startup talent in just one room. Isn’t it amazing to see high-quality engagements and networking opportunities under one roof?

Paklaunch Unconference will feature an outstanding lineup of international and Pakistan-focused investors, including Wa’ed Fund, Public Investment Fund, VentureSouq, Conjunction Capital, Indus Valley Capital, VEF, Shorooq Partners, Griffin Gaming, and prominent founders such as Bazaar Technologies, Abhi, and Gaditek.

Journey Of Paklaunch

Paklaunch was founded by Aly Fahd in San Francisco, CA, on 29 April 2020. It was just a single WhatsApp group with seven friends. Since its launch, it has grown into a 350K+ strong global community of entrepreneurs, professionals, and investors. It has successfully conducted five major tech events and 400+ virtual and physical events. Moreover, it also raised 90M USD in capital supporting over 90 startups. No doubt, the platform is propelling positive change and making a meaningful impact on the Pakistani startup landscape.