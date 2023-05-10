PayTabs Introduces ReelsPay to Boost Social Commerce in the MENA Region

Fintech company PayTabs, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, facilitates the use of ReelsPay by Paymes by small businesses and independent contractors in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Using ReelsPay by Paymes, micro merchants and freelancers in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt may increase their social media sales.
Over a million merchants in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia may now make use of Paymes’ newest feature, ReelsPay. This tool helps businesses boost revenue by drawing attention to all the material within an Instagram Reels video, making it simpler for customers to see all the available goods and then buy them with a single click.
Instagram and other social media sites help businesses expand their customer base and, ultimately, their sales. Instagram is predicted to reach 2.5 billion active monthly users by the end of 2023, thanks to the expansion of social media markets. Some of the largest social media marketplaces may be found in the Middle East. According to the announcement, the area has 10% of the world’s Instagram users, making the app a great place to be seen and, of course, make some money.
Businesses in the region are adapting to changing consumer preferences by utilizing digital sales channels to provide superior client experiences, particularly among millennials and the younger generation.
By facilitating the acceptance of digital payments through the Social Commerce solution, PayTabs bridges the gap between the customer and the vendor. With PayTabs, online and at-home business owners may take credit card payments using messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and WhatsApp, among others. To speed up the purchasing process, IT provides customers with secure online payment connections, QR codes, and free virtual storefronts.
As a result, reels films are a popular form of content promotion among both individuals and companies. According to the data, 91% of all Instagram users regularly view videos within the app. Instagram reel films provide a sizable portion of the platform’s ‘Explore Tab’ conversion rate and are being employed as a means of advertising and product promotion.
ReelsPay shortens the time it takes to make a sale while still allowing the vendor to make a natural introduction to the goods. Reels videos may be created and listed on the Paymes merchant dashboard, and then the ReelsPay link can be introduced to clients or followers on any social media network.
According to ReelsPay representatives, this new feature from Paymes streamlines the online shopping process by letting customers buy whatever they see in a Reels video with just one click. It helps firms make the most of social media marketing methods. Thanks to ReelsPay, merchants can advertise to a larger audience for a lower price, and buyers can find what they’re looking for faster and more efficiently. PayTabs is excited to introduce this new technology to the region for the first time through Paymes.
In 2022, PayTabs acquired Paymes, a social commerce network based in Turkey. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Paymes acts as PayTabs’ social commerce platform.