Pakistan and UAE to Expand Bilateral Cooperation in IT, AI and Digital Economy

On Monday, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) forged an agreement to enhance their collaborative efforts in the field of Information Technology, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Economy.

This significant accord was achieved through a meeting between Dr Umar Saif, the Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan, and Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. The meeting took place in Dubai on the sidelines of GITEX 2023, as outlined in a press release.

Pakistan’s participation in GITEX 2023 is notable. Pakistan is representing more than 27 companies and over 45 startups united under the banner of TechDestinationPakistan.

Dr Umar Saif presented an overview to Omar Sultan Al Olama, highlighting Pakistan’s tech potential. He emphasized the substantial number of IT graduates produced by Pakistani universities and the burgeoning startup ecosystem. He also commended GITEX for providing an ideal platform for exhibitors to engage with key industry figures, explore business prospects, and stay informed about global developments.

Omar Sultan Al Olama expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s growing involvement in GITEX Global 2023. Both parties agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Government Excellence Excellence Program (GEEP) to foster excellence in government performance.

Meanwhile, GITEX GLOBAL 2023 marked the global debut of the year’s most anticipated cybersecurity showcase, GITEX Cyber Valley. The UAE Cybersecurity Council is hosting the event. The Cyber Valley hosts various hackathons with over 500 white hackers participating across five challenges to solve global tech issues. Cyber Valley participants can also explore X-Labs Security, a cutting-edge platform for technical talks and the latest product demos.

GITEX GLOBAL 2023 is happening right now in Dubai. GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star comprise a combined 41 halls spanning 2.7 million sq. ft of exhibition space. There is a 40% growth year-on-year attracting 1,800 start-ups across the two mega-events. The event covers the best minds and most visionary companies to scrutinise, challenge, define, and empower the digital agendas of the world.