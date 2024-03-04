Pro-Hamas Hackers Using BiBi Malware Target Israeli Companies

In a significant development, a new wave of cyberattacks from pro-Hamas hackers using the BiBi malware was identified. According to the VirusTotal platform, it has four new variants of malware that can bypass antivirus engines. Reports claim that BiBi is a wiper-type malware created to erase and corrupt data. Unlike other types of malware that steal or manipulate data, wiper-type malware is particularly developed to cause damage, making it very difficult to recover data impacted by the attack. Reports claim that BiBi malware was developed by a hacker group associated with Hamas at the beginning of the war in October. The attacks focused on Israeli companies by deleting, and corrupting files and information data and disrupting the operating systems without any ransom request.

How Does BiBi Malware Work?

The function of the malware includes moving between files in the system and corrupting them. At the end of the attack, each file corrupted by the malware becomes BiBi. Moreover, the malware also deletes all Shadow Copies, changes the boot policy of the victim’s system, and finally disables options for automatic restoration. These techniques used by the hackers prevent the victim from performing system restores. Moreover, they also reduce the ability to restore files, information, and sensitive servers.

According to the latest information, the hacker group is still active. It persists in generating new versions of the malware with its latest discovery signed by the company Symantec. According to Idan Malichi, a security researcher at the cyber company CyFox which specializes in providing AI-based information security solutions:

“Amid the ongoing war, the new malware discovered is aimed at Israeli organizations large and small, to destroy most of the information and content in the company’s infrastructure.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the names of organizations attacked by the new variants of BiBi Wiper have not been revealed yet. However, we will surely share it with you guys as soon as we get our hands on any information regarding BiBi Wiper. Stay tuned!