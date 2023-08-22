PTA and UNESCO Collaborate to Formulate a Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy

For a long time, the national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has been striving to minimize the digital gender gap in the country. To further strengthen its efforts in this regard, PTA is in collaboration with UNESCO to formulate a “Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy.”

The main goal of the strategy is to enhance the use of the internet, cell phones, and digital skills among females. It is also in line with the guidelines of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) 2030.

Furthermore, the strategy proposes actions and measures for PTA and its core partners to enhance women’s digital access, connectivity, and affordability. Through this plan, PTA along with its collaborators aims to foster collaboration and bridge the digital gender gap in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in 2022, PTA started the process of data collection and analysis. This involved expert surveys by national and international digital/gender experts, physical surveys targeting the unconnected population, and IVR surveys for mobile users. PTA also organized workshops in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. The strategy will be unveiled after receiving validation from stakeholders.

Also read:

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus (Post Reduction)

PTA Clarification Regarding ONIC: No New Operator Has Cellular License to Offer Mobile Services in Pakistan