PTA Clarification Regarding ONIC: No New Operator Has Cellular License to Offer Mobile Services in Pakistan

Nowadays, we have been getting news about Pakistan’s first digital telco, Onic. People are saying that a brand-new telecommunications service has been launched in Pakistan. They are quite keen to know what this service is going to offer. However, it does not seem to be the case. After referring to current misconceptions amongst the public and social media users regarding a new operator launching mobile services in Pakistan, PTA has finally come forward to clarify. According to PTA, no new mobile operator has been granted a mobile cellular license to offer cellular services in Pakistan. So, it is quite clear that ONIC is not a new telecom service at all.

Onic Is Another Digital Product By PTML

First of all, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarifies that no new operator under the name “ONIC” has been awarded a mobile cellular license. Secondly, Onic is actually another new digital product by Pak. Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML) which already owns the “Ufone” brand. PTML intends to launch “ONIC” to cater to the digital segment of the market that prefers convenient digital engagement instead of traditional service delivery for high-end users.

Reports claim that PTA has been in active communication with PTML about their plans to launch “ONIC”. In line with the dedication to regulatory compliance and consumer protection, PTA has suggested PTML to fulfill all necessary regulatory requirements. The new digital product by PTML seems to offer off-net liberty, swift assistance, fast activation, and much more. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

