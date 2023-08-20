New PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus (Post Reduction)

Are you still using an unapproved iPhone 8 in Pakistan? The Federal Board of Revenue has recently announced a reduction in taxes on smartphones. iPhone is a symbol of status and also offers quality specs. Therefore, despite being expensive, people seek to purchase it. However, they don’t only have to purchase it but also have to pay PTA tax to use cellular services. So, let’s check out the updated PTA tax on iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) Old Tax on Passport (PKR) Old Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 8 38,922/-. 48,314/-. 56,622/-. 67784/-. iPhone 8 Plus 40,951/-. 50,546/-. 58,651/-. 70,016/-.

As evident, even after the reduction, the taxes on the 7-year-old iPhone 8 is too high. We advise FBR to lift taxes from any smartphone that is more than 5 years old as it doesn’t seem appropriate. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions regarding these taxes or if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.

