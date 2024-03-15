PTA Approve iPhone 15 for Just Rs 10,809/12 months
iPhone 15 users in Pakistan mostly face a tough choice regarding whether to pay PTA tax or not. This is because the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased mobile phone taxes dramatically. Therefore, the users mostly turn to other means, like buying a cheap secondary phone with a hotspot or passing PTA registration through illicit means. However, to assist the masses, Alfa Mall is now offering users to pay PTA tax on mobile phones in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 15
|PKR 43,233/-.
|PKR 21,617/-.
|14,411/-.
|10,809/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
