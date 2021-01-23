PTA Blocked ‘trueislam.com’ in Pakistan Because of Unlawful Content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked the website www.trueislam.com for viewership in the country. PTA approached the administrator of website www.trueislam.com for removal of unlawful online content from the website, being in violation of section 295-A, 298-B and 298-C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and per se abuse of Article 260 (3) and Article 31 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

PTA Blocked ‘trueislam.com’ in Pakistan Because of False Claims About Islam

In accordance with the provisions of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguard), Rules, 2020 (“Rules”), the administrator of the website was directed to remove the unlawful content. The platform was also given an opportunity of hearing (virtual/physical) to explain its position before the Authority, which it did not avail.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, PTA, in the exercise of powers conferred under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and the Rules, blocked the website www.trueislam.com for viewership in Pakistan.

With reference to certain news appearing in international media regarding blocking, it is clarified that action taken by PTA is in accordance with the legal provisions of country laws, applicable in the territory of Pakistan.