PTA Guidelines on How to Protect Yourself From Unwanted Contact

The ICT world is expanding day by day with the latest innovation and technology and the startdards of living are also changing accordingly. There will be no one who are not using the social media platforms. As the world is connecting digitally, people are getting closer to each other. But this also brings some drawback with itself which is the unethical use of internet. People are using different social media platform to threthen the other people. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released “Online Safety Guide, Safe Use of Social Media,” which offers guidance on the risks one might face online. PTA also advices on how to stay secure and responsible to maintain a positive digital footprint. In this article I will tell you how to protect yourself from unwanted contact.

How to Protect Yourself From Unwanted Contact

PTA issues some guidelines which will help people to stay secure and prevent themselves from any mishap. So, all you need to do is follow these steps.

Make your accounts private: By adjusting your privacy settings, you can stay in control of who sees what you post online and who can contact you directly.

Delete Contacts: Go through your social media friends and followers list. Check if you actually know them. Delete contacts that look suspicious or have not posted in a while.

Screenshot Evidence: Take screenshots of messages, pictures, phone numbers etc. that make you uncomfortable.

Report and Block: Once you have all your screenshots, report the person directly to the platform and then block their account to prevent them from sending you further messages.

Report to Police: Report cyber-harassment or blackmailing to Cyber Crime Wing – Federal Investigation Agency.

These are the helplines you can use to report any such incident

