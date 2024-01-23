PTA Updates Mobile SIM Cards Issuance Rules To Combat Forgery

In a recent development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took a significant step to stop the issuance of illegal SIMs. PTA has made significant changes in the process of issuing Mobile SIM Cards to reduce the cases of forgery & fraud. Reports claim that the new changes will come into effect on January 24. These changes are expected to streamline the system and reduce the misuse of multiple SIMs by people on the same day.

PTA stated that the new standard operating procedures related to the SIMs will be effective from January 24. The SOPs will apply to all operators, customer service centers, franchisees, and retailers. PTA said:

“The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will also implement the new SOPs in its system. The decision was taken to contain the issuance of multiple SIMs to one user in a day.”

Sources claim that fake thumb impressions are used to get multiple SIMs issued on a single day. The number of cases of forgery and fraud has been increasing regularly. For instance, several reports surfaced online regarding fraudsters installing WhatsApp and dumping SIMs issued in someone else’s name. According to PTA officials, the new SOPs are a proactive measure against such cases of forgery and fraud. Let’s have a look at the new set of SOPs introduced:

Extended Activity Time:

One of the most significant changes is the extended activation time for the second new SIM. Formerly, the second SIM was activated in eight hours, however, it will now take seven days. PTA took this decision to thwart the fraudulent purchase of multiple SIMs through the use of fake fingerprints.

PTA maintained an expedited process for the issuance and activation of the first new SIM. The authority ensures a fast and accessible service for the first SIM. The first new SIM will be activated within 8 hours.

Issuance and activation of duplicate SIM cards will also change as per the new SOPs. It will maintain a balance between consumer comfort and the deterrence of fraudulent activities.