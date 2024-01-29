PTCL Flash Fiber Makes Its Way To One More Locality Of Peshawar

PTCL, one of the best ISPs in Pakistan has been offering optical fiber networks in many areas of the country. Flash Fiber is PTCL’s premium Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service. It’s claimed to be the fastest internet in town giving you amazing speeds of up to 1Gbps. The PTCL Flash Fiber network is gradually expanding to all the areas of Pakistan. Recently, the ISP announced on its Instagram account that the Flash fiber network is now available in Askari 6, Peshawar. Now, all residents of this locality can move to the fast lane with Flash Fiber and enjoy an unforgettable experience. All they have to do is call at 1218 to get their flash fiber network installed.

PTCL Flash Fiber Network Makes Its Way To Askari 6, Peshawar

PTCL has been gradually expanding its fiber network to facilitate all the residents of the country. We have been getting information about its expansion to different localities regularly. You can check the availability of the fiber network in your area by heading to this link.

The expansion of the PTCL Flash fiber network across the country is a testament to PTCL’s commitment to providing advanced and high-speed internet to a wider population. PTCL also introduces new exciting packages for its customers regularly. The key features of these packages include unlimited downloading, FTTH technology, Dual Band ONT with all connections & Free All Net Minutes PTCL, and Mobile & landline minutes.

From streaming your favorite movies & shows to video calling your loved ones to working from home – it’s all possible with PTCL flash fiber Packages. Avail any of these offers now by dialing 1218! Stay tuned for more packages.

