PTCL Flash Fiber users get exclusive access to 50 more HD channels on PTCL Smart TV

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced the addition of 50 High Definition (HD) TV channels on its Smart TV, which will be exclusively accessible to PTCL Flash Fiber users. The initiative brings the number of HD channels on PTCL Smart TV to 60, and the overall channel count to 200, which encompass a wide range of genres including, Islamic, news, Kids, sports, movies, infotainment, music and more, so that every family member has access to choose and age-appropriate content to spend their free time in a quality manner.

The step aims at delivering a premium viewing experience to the users of PTCL’s top-quality Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) service across the country.

PTCL Flash Fiber

The HD channels are accessible to Flash Fiber users alone as the FTTH’s lightning-fast speeds and capacious bandwidth not only support the service but also bring a uniquely immersive viewing experience. With Flash Fiber aggressively expanding its network nationwide, the high-quality viewing experience and benefits of high-speed connectivity will be accessible to more and more users in the future.

PTCL is committed to providing Pakistani users access to quality entertainment. In addition to PTCL Smart TV, the company operates a premium OTT platform SHOQ that provides users access to news and entertainment content from top national and international channels and movie studios. All Pakistani data users, regardless of their network, can use SHOQ to access high-quality news and entertainment content on any internet-enabled device.

Also Read: OpenSignal Ranks Zong as Pakistan’s Finest Network