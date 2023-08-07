Empowering Connectivity: OpenSignal Ranks Zong as Pakistan’s Finest Network

Pakistani telecom operator, Zong continues to outperform other telcos in terms of video streaming, consistency, average download speeds, and 4G availability, as per a report published by OpenSignal. Zong has been consistently improving its network to provide the best possible service to its users. Here are some key highlights of the OpenSignal report showing the progress of Zong in different areas:

Zong leads in Video, Games, and Voice App Experiences:

Zong users consistently enjoy superior streaming, gaming, and voice app experiences in Pakistan. This achievement is evident through Zong’s remarkable scores of 48.8, 48.5, and 70.2 points out of 100, securing them the top spot in Video, Games, and Voice App Experience awards.

A consistently outstanding experience rendered by Zong:

Zong clinches the Consistent Quality award with a margin of 36.9%, edging out Ufone at 35.1%. This indicates that Zong users experience a higher proportion of tests meeting minimum thresholds for video calls and social media image uploads.

Jazz and Zong are top for Live Video Experience:

Jazz and Zong jointly secure Opensignal’s inaugural award for Live Video Experience in Pakistan. This measure assesses real-time video streaming quality on mobile devices. Jazz and Zong emerged as winners with closely-matched scores of 39.3-39.5 points (out of 100).

Zong Offers Fastet Average Download Speeds:

Zong emerges as the winner in terms of average download speeds, offering the fastest mobile download speeds in Pakistan at an average of 17.2Mbps. This is 17.7% (2.6Mbps) faster than Jazz, 76.7% (7.5Mbps) faster than Ufone, and nearly 3.7 times swifter than Telenor.

Jazz maintains the lead in 4G Availability:

Jazz users in Pakistan continue to enjoy the highest share of 4G coverage at 90.2%, securing the 4G Availability award. In overall availability, Zong takes the lead with a score of 95.6%, slightly surpassing Jazz and Ufone at 94.5-94.7%.

Also read:

Zong 4G customers can now travel to China hassle-free using Zong 4G’s New Roaming Bundle