PTCL Group in collaboration with PPAF bridges digital gap by equipping women with smartphones under “Ba-Ikhtiar” program

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group, joined hands with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) to empower 100 women entrepreneurs in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This initiative is part of the “Ba-Ikhtiar” program, a year-long endeavor to bridge the digital divide and equip women with the essential tools and financial knowledge necessary for building sustainable businesses. Under “Ba-Ikhtiar”, PTCL Group distributed smartphones with pre-loaded SIM cards, provided one-year free data packages and facilitated the setup of UPaisa mobile wallets in collaboration with U Microfinance Bank (UBank). In the second phase, the Group will facilitate digital marketing and financial trainings to empower participants to unlock new opportunities online.

Recognizing the critical role technical proficiency plays in entrepreneurial success, the “Ba-Ikhtiar” program equips women entrepreneurs with the requisite knowledge and skills through comprehensive training sessions in financial management and digital marketing. Through these training sessions, PTCL Groups strives to empower women to confidently navigate the digital landscape and promote their businesses online, leading to an expanded customer base.

Speaking about the initiative, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, stated,

“At PTCL Group, we passionately believe that innovation is the cornerstone of social progress. Our vision extends beyond providing connectivity solutions. We actively forge strategic partnerships, like the one with PPAF, NRSP and UBank, to invest in long-term development. The Ba-Ikhtiar program exemplifies this commitment. We are deeply invested in empowering women entrepreneurs by equipping them with the tools and resources they need to thrive. By fostering their success, the Group contributes directly to Pakistan’s overall social and economic well-being.”

Emphasizing the need to empower young women, especially those belonging to marginalized areas, CEO of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech, stated, “embracing digital technology is essential for women to unlock a world of opportunities and drive their personal and professional growth. By providing digital literacy training to aspiring female entrepreneurs in Haripur, PPAF is playing a crucial role in enhancing their marketing skills and amplifying businesses on digital platforms, stimulating a movement towards greater inclusivity and prosperity.”

By implementing these strategic initiatives, PTCL Group positions itself as a catalyst for propelling women’s economic empowerment, fostering a more equitable and prosperous future for Pakistan.

