PTCL Group renews partnership with SNGPL for cellular services

PTCL Group, and SNGPL have renewed their partnership for the continued provision of the state-of-the-art cellular services to SNGPL under PTCL Group Business Solutions.

Group Chief Business Solutions Officer (GCBSO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and MD/ CEO, SNGPL, Amer Tufail signed the agreement at SNGPL headquarters in Lahore, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations. Under this agreement, PTCL Group will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to SNGPL.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer PTCL & Ufone 4G, stated,

“PTCL Group takes pride in playing a significant role in driving technological advancement and transformation in Pakistan. Our provision of connectivity and ICT services brings substantial convenience and empowerment to individual users and enterprises, including SNGPL, which serves over 7.20 million consumers in North Central Pakistan. Our steadfast commitment is geared towards creating an environment that fosters technological innovation and transformation throughout Pakistan.”

MD/ CEO, SNGPL, Amer Tufail said, “We are pleased to renew our collaboration with the PTCL Group to offer high-quality Cellular/ Internet of things products and services. SNGPL is a trusted brand, committed to serving domestic, commercial and industrial consumers to deliver sustainable growth and efficiency. That is why, we constantly invest and innovate with a commitment to deliver natural gas in our chosen areas through continuous expansion of our network, by optimally employing technological, human and organizational resources, best practices and high ethical standards.”

PTCL Group and SNGPL excel in leveraging technology to enable and empower their respective customers, besides contributing immensely to the growth and development in Pakistan. The mutual collaboration enhances their impact on a larger scale to help enrich and strengthen Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Also Read: Enjoy Unlimited PTCL Calls With Flash Fiber Hello Bronze