The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) made Rs138 billion in revenue in 2021, which is 6.3% more than in 2020. According to the PTCL. company revenues rose because of a strong commercial strategy that helps the company stay on top of its field of work.

In a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors , the company announced the annual financial results for the year 2021. PTCL’s revenue grew seven percent year over year, which is the best growth the company witnessed since 2013. The PTML (Ufone) also saw a rise in revenue of 4.3%, even though there was a lot of competition in the market. U Bank has continued to grow and now makes more money than it did last year. The PTCL Group has made a net profit of Rs2.6 billion, which is quite commendable.

PTCL Witnesses an Impressive Growth in its Revenue

The PTCL kept up its good work all through 2021. The PTCL’s revenue in 2021 will be seven percent more than in 2020, mostly because of its Broadband, Corporate, and Wholesale business lines. In 2021, the PTCL had the highest Fixed Broadband Sales and Net Adds since 2015. This helped the company to grow in the broadband business. Furthermore, PTCL is the fastest growing FTTH operator with the most Net Adds in the FTTH market.

The company has made operating profit of Rs4.2 billion, which is up 21% from 2020. Moreover, it made a net profit of Rs6.9 billion this year, which is 14% more than last year.

The company is always improving and expanding its infrastructure and network, as well as adding Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) across the country, so customers can have a better experience.

After the deployment of FTTH, the PTCL’s revenue rose exponentially. This, along with the company’s focus on cutting costs, has led to a big rise in the company’s profitability.

