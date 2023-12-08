PTI Can’t Win Upcoming Elections with its Social Media Dominance: PML-N

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, once seen as a mammoth, has now been dismantled by the powerful factions in the country. The biggest comparative strength of the party is its dominance on social media platforms. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is skeptical of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) dominance on social media platforms; however, it claims that it may not have any influence on the upcoming elections, which will be contested on the ground. In this regard, a senior leader of PMLN, Khwaja Saad Rafique, said,

The PTI invested in social me­­dia over the last 15 years, and we lagged behind. What is happening in cyberspace is not on the streets. The elections will be held on the ground, and we are prepared for it.

Furthermore, Mr. Rafique said that the elections should be held at the appropriate time, noting that the Senate polls were due in March. He claimed that the economy would stabilize once the newly elected government came into power.

On seat adjustments with Jehangir Khan Ta­­reen’s Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, he said, “No decision has been taken yet in this regard.”

A day before, another leader, Attaullah Tarar, had talked about the “lethal propaganda” of the PTI on social media. A few other leaders also often discuss the PTI’s dominance on social media. In recent months, PML-N has invested immensely in social media, even hiring a considerable number of journalists to counter the PTI dominance on social media.

