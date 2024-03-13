Qualcomm recently unveiled several groundbreaking AI advancements at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, all in line with its vision of enabling AI at scale everywhere in future, especially at the edge. These announcements will revolutionize a wide array of next-generation edge devices, spanning from PCs to cars, phones, industrial IoT devices, Wi-Fi access points, and cellular infrastructure.

One of the key announcements was the introduction of at-scale AI capabilities across various devices, thanks to new Qualcomm hardware. For mobile devices, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which enables on-device AI. It will power devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the latest iPhones, along with many smartphones from China. This chipset, along with the Snapdragon X Elite for PCs, which was announced a few months prior, marks a significant leap in AI processing capabilities for these devices.

Qualcomm AI Revolution: Powering the Future at the Edge

Moreover, Qualcomm introduced the Qualcomm AI Hub, a platform providing developers with resources to leverage AI, including access to over 75 optimized AI models for Snapdragon and other Qualcomm platforms. This initiative aims to empower developers to create innovative AI-powered applications and services across a wide range of industries.

In addition to the hardware advancements, Qualcomm’s researchers are also making strides in AI development. They are working on large multimodal models and customized large vision models that can run on Android smartphones and Windows PCs, further expanding the AI capabilities of these devices.

Looking ahead, Qualcomm will introduce AI PC SoCs equipped with a CPU, a GPU, and an NPU capable of processing speeds of up to 45 TOPS, enhancing the AI capabilities of PCs. Furthermore, Qualcomm also announced the AI-powered Snapdragon X80 5G Modem and the FastConnect 7900 next-generation Wi-Fi 7 chip, further demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI across various technologies.

Overall, Qualcomm’s recent AI announcements mark a significant milestone in its journey to enable AI at scale everywhere, paving the way for a future where AI plays a pivotal role in enhancing user experiences across a wide range of devices and applications.