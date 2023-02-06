Qualcomm Clarifies that New US Ban Won’t Affect its Chip Supply to Huawei

Advertisement

Qualcomm has embraced the opportunity presented by the recent tightening of the US ban on Huawei to clarify its chip supply to the Chinese telecom giant. The issue was clarified by Alex Rogers, president of Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) and Global Affairs.

According to a source, Rogers stated on the Q1 2023 earnings call that Qualcomm is unaware of the new US government regulations. Therefore, the company does not anticipate any significant impact on its sale of 4G processors and WiFi chips to Huawei.

In an article published by Huawei Central, Rogers is quoted as saying that the US government’s new changes have no real effect on the supply of Qualcomm technology to Huawei, as the company already has a license allowing it to ship 4G chips and WiFi chips to Huawei because they do not pose a threat to national security.

Huawei is relieved to hear the news since the company feared losing access to Qualcomm’s technologies. This clarification restores investor confidence in the Chinese telecom behemoth by relieving them of the enormous burden of potential loss of access to vital technologies.

This is despite the fact that the US Department of Commerce is considering not issuing new licenses. Rogers indicated that it had not yet received official notification, thus he is confident in its current business relationship with Huawei.

As the US government continues to place limitations on the Chinese tech giant Huawei owing to national security concerns, many are scared and concerned about what this ban would imply for the company’s chances of releasing new products and gaining access to the most advanced technologies.

According to sources, the United States has prohibited the shipment of all 4G chips, WiFi 6 and 7 chips, and AI processors to Huawei. Qualcomm, one of the top manufacturers of semiconductors for mobile phones, has recently stated that these new restrictions do not hinder its distribution of Snapdragon chips to Chinese firms.

