Samsung Galaxy S24 Is Tipped To feature An Exclusive Qualcomm CPU

Advertisement

The tech giant, Samsung is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra at a special event on February 1, along with the Galaxy S23 series. While everyone is talking about the Galaxy S23 lineup, today we have a new report regarding its successor, the Galaxy S24. After years of insistency, it seems that the tech giant Samsung has finally admitted the Exynos failure in the flagship segment. The upcoming Galaxy S23 series will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, however, it seems to be an exclusive version of the chip. New reports claim that the Samsung Galaxy S24 will also follow suit and will come with an exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset next year.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 Will Boast An Exclusive Version Of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

According to some latest reports, Samsung’s head is expected to talk about the company’s new CPU at the Galaxy S23 series keynote. The point worth mentioning here is that the CPU is still in the early days of development. In fact, it is not even ready for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series yet. As a result, the tech giant will likely stick with Qualcomm Snapdragon CPUs. The S23 series will pack the SM8550-AC chipset that stands for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, however, the “AC” means it’s different from SM8550-AB inside recently-released flagships. The new “AC” variant is tipped to have higher clock speeds for both the CPU and GPUs. Rumors claim that this “AC” model is exclusive to Samsung.

Some tipsters claim that the new program dubbed “Snapdragon Mobile Platform for Galaxy” will stand in the next year. So, the rumored CPU is not expected to be ready in time for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Due to this whole scenario, we may see the Galaxy S24 Phones packing an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU next year.

Advertisement

We are quite anxious to see how fast the Galaxy S23 phones will be as compared to the other phones with regular SD8 Gen 2 CPUs. However, the fact is that if the performance comes out to be much superior, the company will have a bigger advantage over its rivals. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Brace yourselves as a few days are left in the upcoming Samsung event.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Boast a New Telephoto Sensor (phoneworld.com.pk)