The famous chip manufacturer Qualcomm has recently launched its sub-brand of CPUs for its Snapdragon line of devices. The brand has been given the name, ‘Oryon.’ The new CPU will be made accessible to OEMs in 2023 for usage in Windows PCs, cellphones, and other devices and apps. A t its Snapdragon Summit, the business introduced a new CPU but offered little details about it.

Qualcomm Launches its New Sub-brand ‘Oryon’

For some years now, the company has been manufacturing Snapdragon-branded CPUs for Windows and Chrome OS PCs, but adoption in Windows devices has been slow. The few ultraportable PCs that have utilized Qualcomm’s Arm CPUs can be regarded as specialized, high-end machines that appeal to a segment of PC purchasers, but not the larger market.

The Oryon CPU will serve as the central processing unit (CPU) of the larger Snapdragon system-on-chip architecture, which also integrates GPUs and other processors.

In terms of raw performance, the Snapdragon series has lagged behind Apple’s Arm-based M CPUs, but this has not been the primary reason why Windows on Arm devices have not taken off. Rather, the problems arise from Windows on Arm itself, which has difficulties running software designed for standard Windows PCs and lacks a large number of apps that have been tuned for the platform. The most recent Surface Pro 9 from Microsoft is available with a Qualcomm Arm CPU, but it lags well behind the Intel-powered model due to these app difficulties.

In the brief press statement announcing the new brand, Qualcomm claims to offer “a new level of performance.” This suggests that the performance of Qualcomm’s next generation of processors for Windows computers will be superior to the current ones. But unless the platform grows more and has larger application ecosystem support, it is unlikely to shift the needle.

