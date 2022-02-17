Quality Service Survey Conducted in Survey in 18 Cities by PTA

An independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 18 Cities and 9 motorways/highways/inter city Roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan was conducted by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). It was carried out in order to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators’ (CMOs) services being provided to their customers.

State of the art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool were used during the survey. The licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data were targeted in the survey check. The Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways/highways.

In mobile broadband speed segment, they are ranked by speed of download i.e. which service gives the highest and most speedy download speed.

According to the surveys the CMOs are in accordance with the broadband services to a great extent whereas the SMS and voice KPIs are not up to the licensed threshold in some areas.

To make these systems work efficiently the companies are given the instructions to bring about those improvements and also taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality according to the licensed standards.

The complete Quality of Service (QoS) Survey results have been placed at PTA’s website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of the subscribers. The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for provision of better mobile services and to promote a healthy competition among the operators.