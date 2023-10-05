According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the count of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan witnessed a notable increase. 3G and 4G users increased 0.85 million in Pakistan in August 2023. The number rises from 125.76 million at the conclusion of July to 126.61 million at the close of August 2023.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration rate also saw an upward trend. It is also climbing from 52.83 percent at the end of July 2023 to 53.1 percent as of August’s end.

Rapid Rise: Pakistan Sees 0.85 Million New 3G and 4G Users in August

Conversely, the overall number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan experienced a slight decline. It dropped from 190.55 million at the end of July to 190.44 million by the close of August 2023. This decrease in subscribers led to a decrease in cellular teledensity. Which moved from 80.04 percent in July to 79.87 percent in August 2023. Similarly, the total teledensity went from 81.12 percent at the close of July 2023 to 80.95 percent at the close of August.

Jazz’s total 3G users declined slightly, marking a decrease of 0.152 million. It dropped from 4.300 million at the end of July to 4.148 million at the end of August. On the other hand, Jazz’s 4G user base increased. It grown from 42.769 million at the end of July to 43.010 million at the end of August.

Zong saw a decrease in its 3G subscriber count, which went from 2.479 million at the end of July to 2.425 million at the end of August. Meanwhile, the number of 4G users on the Zong network increased. It rised from 32.927 million at the end of July to 33.269 million at the end of August.

Telenor experienced a decrease in its 3G subscribers. It dropped from 2.761 million at the end of July to 2.720 million at the end of August. However, Telenor’s 4G user count increased from 23.150 million at the end of July to 23.260 million at the end of August.

For Ufone, the number of 3G users stood at 2.676 million at the end of August, compared to 2.691 million at the end of July. Ufone’s 4G user base increased during this period, growing from 13.206 million at the end of July to 13.616 million at the end of August, marking a 0.41 million increase over the review period.