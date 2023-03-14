Realme 10T 5G Launch Date Confirmed-Design and Specifications Released

Advertisement

Realme keeps on expanding its family by introducing new phones in the market. Coming to Realme 10 series that include six smartphones-Realme 10, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10s, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Peo Coca-Cola Edition, and Realme 10 Pro+. Now another device is going to enter the Realme 10 family on March 21 that will be named Realme 10T 5G making it to 7 devices in family. This announcement is made by Realme Thailand branch that posted a teaser image on its page showcasing Realme 10T 5G Launch Date, design, color options, and key specs.

According to the launched poster, Realme 10T 5G will be powered by Dimensity 810 SoC and will come up with 256GB of storage onboard.

Realme 10T 5G Launch Date Confirmed

Other than this, 10T 5G will have a 90Hz display however the company has not told about the inclusion of AMOLED or LCD display. According to leaks on the internet, the smartphone will included LCD as it has side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other than this, it also sports a triple camera setup along with 50MP camera.

It seems that Realme 10T 5G is the next generation version of last year’s Realme 9i 5G however it is just out thanking and we will have to wait for more information to know the similarities and differences from 9I 5G.

It means we need to wait for a week or so to get our hands-on to this device and on the same day we will get to know about all the feature since the teaser has revealed just few feature.

