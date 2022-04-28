realme 9 Pro+ Strikes the Right Balance of Power, Efficiency and Fluidity with its MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Chipset

Smartphones are the ideal tools available to us in order to navigate life in the modern era. With rampant digitization it is paramount to have a dependable smartphone to steer you through the waves of daily tasks and communication. The integral component contributing to a smartphone’s dependability is the chipset that lies at its core. For this reason , the new realme 9 Pro+ features an incredibly advanced MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset to ensure your smartphone delivers the power-packed performance that you need. realme’s strong commitment to the spirit of tech democratization has largely contributed to the inclusion of such an advanced chipset in this price range. As technology moves further into the future, realme will always strive to make it more accessible to the masses and take everyone into the future together. The realme 9 Pro+ is an all-in-one solution for people with a diverse range of interests such as gaming, photography, or even for task management.

The realme 9 Pro+’s MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G enabled chipset includes multiple features that make the gameplay experience as smooth as butter. The next level chipset sports an Arm Cortex-A78 CPU which can clock processing speeds of up to 2.5Ghz. This incredible processing speed has an overall effect of making apps respond faster, making games have an overall higher FPS and improving connectivity to the internet so that you can game online without worrying about getting booted for connectivity issues. Furthermore, the chipset comes with an incredible Arm Mali-G68 GPU which gives you all the features you would expect in the bigger Mali-G78 but with a design that is focused on improving power efficiency and stretching battery life. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor offers up to a 9% increase in the speed of gaming when compared to the previous MediaTek Dimensity 900. The advanced MediaTek Dimensity 920 comes equipped with an intelligent refresh rate which adjusts the refresh rate of the display according to what activity is being performed at the time. Thanks to this, the refresh rate is lowered whenever it is not in heavy use in order to improve power efficiency. The Dimensity 920 chipset also comes with High Speed Rail (HSR) mode in which the smartphone will search and connect to the lowest latency available cell tower to minimize online ping. This is a great advantage during high-speed travel as the relative distance to each cell tower changes rapidly.

When it comes to photography, the realme 9 Pro+ leaves other smartphone’s in the segment in its dust. The Dimensity 920 has the capability to support camera modules of 108MP which means they can capture an increased amount of detail. Thanks to the powerful ISP of the MediaTek Dimensity 920, users can photograph 35% more details when compared to previous generations of the chipset. The Dimensity 920 incorporates a unique hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine. Using a combination of flagship-level noise reduction techniques the chipset is able to capture exceptional 4K HDR video no matter what lighting conditions you are in. The AI capabilities of the realme 9 Pro+ are also improved as the Dimensity 920 chipset comes built with an AI processing unit that has ultra-efficient INT8, INT16 and accurate FP16 capabilities which enable better AI-camera experiences.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset also provides the realme 9 Pro+ with many quality of life improvements for daily usage. The advanced chipset provides support for Dual 5G SIMs and has faster 5G carrier aggregation which enables higher average speeds and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer. The Dimensity 920 chipset also allows for 5G Call & Data Concurrency 3.0. This allows users to use one 5G SIM in order to keep a data connection open while the other SIM is simultaneously being used to make a call. Thanks to the chipset’s HyperEngine 3.0, it can seamlessly offer 5G tethering to other devices while having no effect on gaming performance. Because the 5G modem and Wi-Fi are integrated into a singular chip they can work together for improved power efficiency. This results in up to 33% power savings when compared to alternative platforms.

The realme 9 Pro+ is the phone of the future. As an all-around solution with next-level premium features in this price range, the realme 9 Pro+ brings a lot of bite with its bark. The inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G enabled chipset in this price range is crucial in setting the realme 9 Pro+ a cut above the rest of its contemporaries. The realme 9 Pro+ is available for purchase now at your nearest mobile store or through Daraz for the reasonable price of PKR 69,999/-.