Realme is all ready to launch its Realme 9 Pro series later this month. The series will include Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+. Now, just before the launch, the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone’s camera specifications have been leaked. Let’s have a look at the leaked specs.

Realme 9 Pro+ Camera Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

First of all, the phone will be housing three cameras at the back including a 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766 sensor. Furthermore, the main camera will support OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Aside from that, the phone’s rear-camera setup will include an 8MP Sony IMX355 camera, with an f/2.5 ultrawide lens, along with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The phone’s f/2.5 ultrawide lens delivers 119-degree of FoV.

realme 9 Pro+ 5G Camera Specs Rear

50MP (f/1.88) (Sony IMX766) (OIS) Main

8MP (f/2.25) (Sony IMX355) (FOV – 119°) Ultra-wide

2MP (f/2.4) Depth Front

16MP (f/2.45) (EIS) (Sony IMX471)

Now if we talk about its front-facing camera, the phone will have a 16MP f/2.45 Sony IMX47 camera with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) support. Additionally, the company also claims that the camera of Realme 9 Pro+ will as good as the sensors on some of the existing flagships. The company also suggests that the photos captured using the 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera will give the same quality of pictures clicked from the Google Pixel 6.

Furthermore, the Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage capacity.

The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with up to 65W fast charging support. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12 OS with a layer of Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Anyhow, we will get more official information about the series in the coming days.

