realme, known to Pakistanis as the fastest growing smartphone brand both globally and locally is set to make a champion comeback. After the long lull in the smartphone industry, realme is at the forefront of bringing one of its chart toppers realme C51 to Pakistan. And realme is already winning it with the most competitive price for its realme C51 at PKR 29,999/-, the most stylish champion is dropping a lot of firsts for its price segment.

All eyes are on realme and the brand has delivered. The Champion is truly back with realme C51 – debuting a host of firsts in its price segment of PKR 29,999 with the most stylish design and SUPERVOOC charging technology. realme C51 is now available in the market as the most stylish entrant in the coveted C-Series lineup. Crafted with precision and an eye for detail, this smartphone is designed to turn heads and make a statement. With a sleek profile and striking finishes, it embodies the perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

Another variant of the realme C51 is hitting the market, boasting an impressive 4 GB RAM and a spacious 128 GB of internal storage in 39,990Rs only. This enhanced configuration offers users even more room for their apps, files, and multimedia, ensuring a smoother and more expansive user experience,

At an entry-level price, you’ll get the most competitive, innovative and attractive features;

Pakistan’s First-Ever Mini Capsule for Android Smartphones

realme has introduced a game-changer with Pakistan’s inaugural Mini Capsule for Android smartphones. This groundbreaking addition is poised to revolutionize the way you interact with your device, promising a more intuitive and immersive experience.

Slimmest and Lightest in its Class

The realme C51 stands as the epitome of elegance and sophistication, being the slimmest and lightest C-Series smartphone in its segment. Its feather-light feel coupled with a razor-thin profile ensures a seamless and comfortable grip, making it the perfect companion for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Lightning-Fast Charging with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

Experience a new level of convenience with the realme C51’s 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, setting a new standard for fast charging in its segment. Say goodbye to long waiting times and revel in the power of swift, efficient charging that lets you stay connected without interruption.

A Photographic Marvel: 50MP AI Camera

Capture the world around you in breathtaking detail with the realme C51’s 50MP AI Camera. Whether it’s vivid landscapes or intimate portraits, every shot is a masterpiece waiting to be unveiled. With features like HDR and panorama, your photography experience is set to reach new heights.

A New Class of Champion

The realme C51 is more than just a smartphone; it’s a symbol of excellence and a testament to realme’s commitment to pushing boundaries. With a blend of style, innovation, and performance, it heralds a new era of smartphone technology, where every interaction is a delight.

With the realme C51, the bar is set higher, and expectations are surpassed in this segment. This device is not just a phone; it’s a statement, a testament to what realme stands for – innovation, style, and quality. Get yours now to embark on a journey of unparalleled smartphone experience.

Also Read: Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakistan