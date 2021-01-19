Realme Teases Next X-Series Phone
Soon Realme will introduce a new flagship phone in the market that will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Some platforms have shared the glimpse of the device with the name- Realme Race. The name shows that the device will give a tough competition to its competitors in the market. Well, let’s see. The CEO of Realme has recently teases a new addition to the X series which indicate that the company is getting ready to introduce it in the market.
The CEO of Realme has shared on his own Twitter a short teaser, which says “X is the future” and people should be “Xcited”.
Are you future ready?
RT if you are Xcited. #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/hg7be8A8yy
— Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 18, 2021
We can expect slight differences in the new Realme X than the Realme Race. The manufacturer said that the X series is more about innovation instead of having the best specs. So, customers will get to experience something new and different.
The X series of Realme will be equipped with the brand’s first elevating camera. Other than that, the Realme X7 series will be powered by Mediatek chipset.
Moreover, the two handsets, Realme X2 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro, are available in the market which are fully-fledged flagships. These handsets are affordable and available globally. These two handsets are giving us the hope that the new Realme X series will give us something new.
This time, users will get to experience a vanilla version with advanced features.
