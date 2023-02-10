realme’s First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes Co-Branding to a New Level

Advertisement

The world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, realme, has just released the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola® Edition (8+128GB Variant). With a “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme has always been known as a trendsetting smartphone brand which innovates designs and co-brands with brands that are loved by young people and have their own attitudes. Following the success of co-branding with well-known film, anime, and gaming IPs, realme is now co-branding with Coca-Cola®, one of the world’s most iconic and enduring brand to provide a fresh and exciting limited smartphone edition.

The smartphone’s rear design is inspired by Coca-Cola’s classic design elements having Red&Black collision. The 70/30 asymmetrical back design highlights the Coca-Cola logo with three points of black and seven points of red, which makes the logo classy and instantly recognizable. Coke® Red gives a positive, youthful, and energetic feeling. With a bold twist, the cropped Coca-Cola logo brings a new ray of energy to the smartphone experience. The matte imitation metal process provides an elegant touch of brushed aluminum which also remains resilient towards scratches and fingerprints. It is the most stylish edition that presents a juvenile and fashion-forward attitude.

Another noteworthy feature is the customized UI system, from the lock screen to the dynamic charging effect, which is all designed based on Coke® Red and Coca-Cola’s bubble element, bringing an extra cheer to each moment for consumers. Besides, ringtones are customized as well to provide more interesting details, such as the Coca-Cola ringtone and the sound of fizzing liquidly bubbles. The app icons are also designed based on Coke® Red and real images of the tangible goods.

realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition features

Interesting details are customized everywhere on this product to appeal the youth. The 80’s Cola Filter is a true blast from the past with a special edition of a shutter sound. While taking a photo, it sounds like an opening of a real Coke bottle. Besides these customized details, the Coca-Cola Edition was released with a deluxe boxset, which includes interesting peripheral products, a customized SIM card needle, realmeow’s Coca-Cola figure, DIY stickers, as well as a customized and unique limited number card.

In terms of performance, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition features the segment-leading Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh massive battery, and 108MP ProLight Camera. Additionally, the camera also comes with an updated Street Photography Mode 3.0. Users can experience different city filters based on their geographical locations. And there are other new features, such as Super Group Portrait and One Take to improve the imaging experience. Moreover, it also provides 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM and up to 1TB of external memory, so consumers can hold on to more memories. This all-new customized Coca-Cola Edition smartphone will surely provide a trendsetting and interesting user experience as well as a leap-forward technology to the customers.

