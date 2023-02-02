realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition Smartphone realme’s First Coca-Cola® Edition Smartphone will be Available on February 10th

The world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, realme, announced its collaboration with Coca-Cola® and introduced its first Coca-Cola edition smartphone, the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, which will be launched on February 10th, 2023.

This customized edition of the smartphone features Coca-Cola’s classic design elements with a Red&Black collision. The 70/30 asymmetrical back design highlights the Coca-Cola logo with three points of black and seven points of red, making the classic logo instantly recognizable. Coke® red gives a positive, youthful, and energetic feeling. With a bold twist to a classic logo, the cropped Coca-Cola logo brings a new energy to the smartphone experience. The matte imitation metal process provides the elegant touch of brushed aluminum while remaining resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

In terms of configuration, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition features the segment-leading Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh massive battery, and realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Moreover, it also provides 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM and up to 1TB of external memory, so consumers can hold on to more memories.

realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will start free bookings on realme’s official website. With 6,000 limited units to be booked on February 3rd, consumers will gain a customized and unique limited number card. Come and be the special one.

