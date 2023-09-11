Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Launch This Month With 200MP Camera

Xiaomi is all set to launch the highly anticipated Redmi Note 13 Pro+ this month. We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the handset for a long time now. The smartphone will come with a plethora of features making it stand out in the market. Among its key specs, the most prominent is the 200MP Camera with a Samsung ISOCELL sensor, which will come with improved processing to boost image clarity and digital zoom.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Launch This Month

The new Xiaomi phone will run on Dimensity 7200-Ultra. It is a souped-up variant of the 4nm platform by Mediatek. The Redmi Weibo account disclosed the details in a series of teasers, boasting about its three-way partnership with Mediatek and Samsung to offer “a new height in 200 MP images”. The ISOCELL HP3 sensor is identical to the one used in the predecessor, Redmi Note 12 Pro+. However, let me tell you that the new 4nm chipset will offer advanced processing to improve the final output.

It is pertinent to mention here that the company did not reveal the date of the launch yet. We only know that it will launch in September so, it can’t be long now. Anyhow, we will definitely share with you guys when we get our hands on some new information regarding the upcoming smartphone. The all-new handset will join the Redmi Note 13 lineup. Let’s wait and watch what Xiaomi offers to this flagship killer.

