Report Reveals Massive Increase in Blasphemous Content on Social Media

Recently, while addressing an awareness session at Isra University, Hyderabad district police chief SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh revealed a shocking increase in blasphemous activities on social media. To support his claim, he mentioned a report indicating around 400,000 social media accounts that are involved in such activities in Pakistan. “A significant number of these perpetrators are either students or graduates,” he underlined.

Moreover, he suggested that universities should play their role by conducting awareness campaigns to combat sacrilegious content on social media. The police officer also reminded the parents and teachers of their obligations to infuse respect for religions, prophets, holy books, and religious figures among the youngsters of the country. He felt that the youth should be sensitized regarding the right and wrong elements of modern technologies.

On the other hand, the director of the Isra Islamic Foundation (IIF), Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, warned against non-state actors aiming to destabilize Pakistan via social media. Therefore, he emphasized the need for a strong state intervention to control the misuse of digital platforms.

Moreover, he underlined the significance of Islamic values in shaping the nation and said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for Muslims. He encouraged the teachers, parents, and leaders to play a part in reinforcing the sanctity of Islam, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Pakistan, and its institutions.

The seminar ended with a call for collective responsibility and efforts to safeguard religious sensitivities while facilitating responsible social media usage.