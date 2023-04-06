Rumors Suggest Sony to be Working on a New Portable Gaming Device

A number of new diverse portable gadgets facilitated mobile gaming in the last year. In this regard, rumors suggest that Sony could be planning to provide PlayStation lovers with another alternative. The company is purportedly developing a portable gadget known as the Q-Lite. Moreover, a source informed us that the new handheld device will primarily be used to remotely play PS5 games rather than having its own platform with titles produced for it.
In addition to that, Jeff Grubb, a reporter for Giant Bomb, tweeted on Tuesday about plans for a PlayStation cloud gaming device that he refers to as the “Vita 2,” referring to the successor to Sony’s last handheld device.
Last year’s arrival of Valve’s Steam Deck and the success of the Nintendo Switch contributed to the revitalization of handheld gaming. In contrast to legendary portable consoles from bygone times, these modern devices feature a lot of capabilities for playing PC games and access to cloud gaming, allowing users to play high-end PC and console games with simply a web connection. To compete with the Steam Deck, several firms, like Asus, Logitech, and Razer, have produced their own handheld gaming devices.
In 2012, Sony released the PlayStation Vita, its last portable gaming device, and halted its manufacturing of the item in 2019.
