Saima Mohsin, British-Pakistani Journalist, Files Lawsuit Against CNN Alleging Racial Discrimination and Unfair Dismissal

CNN is being sued by a former correspondent for racial discrimination and unfair termination after she was severely injured in Israel while on assignment.

According to a story by the Guardian, the British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin became crippled as a result of an accident that occurred when she was reporting from Jerusalem on the war between Israel and Palestine.

In a tragic incident back in 2014, a cameraman accidentally ran over her foot with a car, causing significant tissue damage. Since then, she has been facing immense challenges in performing basic tasks such as sitting, standing, walking, and even returning to work on a full-time basis. The incident has had a lasting impact on her daily life, leaving her with ongoing struggles and limitations.

In the wake of a distressing incident, she made a plea to the media organization to reassign her to a less physically demanding position and provide assistance for her rehabilitation. However, CNN adamantly declined her request, causing further disappointment.

“She also alleges that she asked CNN if she could switch to a presenting role in order to reduce the amount of time spent traveling but was told ‘You don’t have the look we are looking for’,” the Guardian reported.

In a surprising turn of events, CNN has made the decision to terminate her employment after a three-year tenure. The news organization, known for its extensive coverage and global reach, has reportedly parted ways with her in question.

The reporter involved in a life-altering injury has taken the decision to escalate her situation by filing an employment tribunal claim. The case is scheduled to be heard on Monday, as CNN, the news organization she works for, has allegedly declined to provide her with the necessary support.

“I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN. I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not,” she said.

In a recent revelation, Mohsin has come forward with allegations of facing racial and disability discrimination, along with a gender pay gap, during her time working at CNN.

The former CNN reporter also said that management favored white American journalists over her, even when she was prepared to go live on the ground, which resulted in her receiving less airtime on CNN.

The journalist has presented programs on a freelance basis for both Sky News and ITV. One of the programs she has done was for ITV and it was about the difficulties of living with invisible disability.

“This should cause concern for all foreign correspondents who travel around the world — and take risks to do their journalism in the belief their employer will take care of them,” she said.